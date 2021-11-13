Bong to keep serving constituents no matter who is named GPS’ candidate for Padungan

KUCHING (Nov 13): Bong Lian Huan has pledged to continue serving constituents in Padungan no matter who is selected to represent Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in the constituency.

The potential candidate, who is Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Kuching deputy chairman, said the team has continued to serve the people despite losing the seat to the Opposition since 2006.

“There is a reason why SUPP has lost the seat (for three consecutive state elections – 2006, 2011, and 2016) to the Opposition. People’s needs and demands have changed and they are not satisfied with some government policies,” said Bong, who has been a Kuching South City Council (MBKS) councillor for four terms.

“Since our election defeat, we have been listening to the people’s voices and we continue offering our services. If we could wrest the seat from DAP (Democratic Action Party), we will voice out for the people in the State Legislative Assembly (DUN).”

If the 43-year-old lawyer is named GPS’ candidate, it would be the first time he contests in an election.

According to Bong, Padungan’s constituents have lost much in terms of government allocations over the years.

“We have been on the ground and people are complaining about flooding problem and a lack of proper ditches, basically needing an improvement of basic infrastructure.

“We’ve never stopped serving the community and we serve with sincerity. We hope that voters in Padungan will give us a chance to better serve them,” he said.

He opined that the majority of constituents are involved in commerce and hoped for a more business-friendly environment.

According to him, the various forms of financial aid announced by GPS chairman and Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg so far have been helpful to the business community.

“We serve not just for elections. Whether I will be nominated to stand in Padungan or not doesn’t matter because we work as a team and will support any candidate named by GPS,” he added.

Although he expects a multi-cornered fight, he believes DAP remains SUPP’s strongest opponent.

SUPP first lost Padungan to Parti Keadilan Rakyat’s (PKR) Dominique Ng in the 2006 state polls.

Padungan incumbent Wong King Wei, who first won the seat for DAP in 2011, quit the party in July last year.

DAP has not made known its candidate for Padungan, but there has been talk that chairman Chong Chieng Jen, who is Kota Sentosa incumbent, may switch to the constituency.

Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi) president Lina Soo had previously confirmed that she will be standing in Padungan while and Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) president Voon Lee Shan had announced property developer Raymond Thong as the party’s candidate for the seat.