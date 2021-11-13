Club lobbies for Balingian incumbent to be retained

SIBU (Nov 13): The Yakub Arbi Supporters Club is calling for Balingian incumbent Abdul Yakub Arbi to be renominated to defend the seat for Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

Club president Faizy Masafar said Abdul Yakub from Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) has proven himself with a good track record during his first term.

“He serves the people well during his tenure as the elected people’s representative and we want him to be retained for the coming election,” he told Utusan Borneo.

Faizy said Abdul Yakub is a local who understand the aspirations and needs of the people of all ages.

“He has also brought many changes and much development to Balingian; and we are happy to have him as our elected representative,” he said.

Faizy opined there is no other person more qualified than Abdul Yakub to defend Balingian.

Additionally, he said the people hope Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg would give Abdul Yakub a Cabinet post when he wins the coming election.

“If he is given a Cabinet post, that will be a great gift to the people of Balingian,” he added.

In the 2016 state election, Abdul Yakub won 4,208 votes to defeat Nurzaiti Hamdan from Parti Amanah Negara, who polled 1,244 votes.