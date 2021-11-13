Coach demands positive attitude from Rhinos

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 13): Sabah FC hope to maintain their momentum when facing Melaka United in the quarter-final of the Malaysia Cup at Likas Stadium here on Sunday night.

Head coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee said the match is definitely going to be different than previous matches when Sabah FC achieve two consecutive wins.

“I believe Melaka United is a good team, especially their performance in the Malaysia Cup group stage.

“They beat Kedah FA, so I expect another challenge that we must face. We demand positive attitude from all players.

“We are confident to achieve a positive result ahead of the match,” he said in a statement on Saturday.

Kim Swee added that they will fully utilise their advantage in playing the first match at home to collect positive result.

“We have to avoid making the same mistake like in previous matches. We need to stay focus and ensure we get positive result in the match at home,” he said.