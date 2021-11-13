Covid-19: 98.25 pct of Sarawak’s 399 new cases in Category 1, 2

KUCHING (Nov 13): About 98.25 per cent of the 399 new Covid-19 cases in Sarawak today are asymptomatic or mild symptoms, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The committee said that 113 cases were in Category 1 (asymptomatic) while 279 cases were in Category 2 (mild symptoms).

“There was one case was in Category 3 (pneumonia), five cases in Category 4 (pneumonia and requiring oxygen) and one in Category 5 (pneumonia and requiring ventilator support),” SDMC said.

The state’s cumulative tally of cases now stands at 247,081.

On the breakdown of daily cases, Kuching was the sole district recording triple-digit cases with 150.

Eight districts reported double-digit cases namely Miri with 70 cases, Sibu (40), Bintulu and Lawas (23), Limbang (19), Serian (15), Lundu (12) and Mukah (11).

Districts recording single-digit cases are Samarahan with nine, seven each in Betong, Saratok and Dalat, Simunjan (6), Subis (5), Sri Aman and Sarikei (4), Bau (3), Marudi, Bukit Mabong and Matu (2) and one each in kapit, Meradong, Tebedu, Kabong, Kanowit, Selangau, Beluru and Telang Usan.

Meanwhile, there were 22 Covid-19 fatalities recorded in Sarawak between Nov 3 to 12 with six in Betong, Sibu (5), Kuching (3), Miri (4) and one each in Serian, Samarahan, Limbang and Bintulu.

Out of the 22 fatalities, five were Brought In Dead (BID) cases involving women aged 73, 54, and 80 who were brought to Betong Hospital; one involving a 54-year-old man who was brought to Sibu Hospital; and a 77-year-old woman who was brought to Serian Hospital.

For the BID cases brought to Betong Hospital, the 54-year-old had high blood and anemia. The other two did not have any known illnesses recorded.

The 54-year-old BID case who was brought to Sibu Hospital had high blood, diabetes and dyslipidemia, while the 77-year-old BID case brought to Serian Hospital had high blood, diabetes, dyslipidemia, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

SDMC also announced that the Kampung Lintang Baru Cluster in Serian and Kampung Segedup Cluster have ended today after no new cases were reported in the past 28 days.

Currently, there are 13 Covid-19 clusters that remain active in the state.