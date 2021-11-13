Covid-19 ICU bed utilisation rate in Sarawak up slightly to 64.7 pct

KUCHING (Nov 13): Sarawak’s intensive care unit (ICU) bed utilisation rate for Covid-19 patients went slightly up to 64.7 per cent yesterday.

On Thursday, 62.9 per cent of Sarawak’s Covid-19 ICU beds were utilised.

According to an infographic posted by the Ministry of Health (MoH) on its Facebook page today, the national rate yesterday stood at 60.9 per cent.

Terengganu topped the list of Covid-19 ICU bed utilisation rate at 73.7 per cent followed by Klang Valley (70.6 per cent), Penang (69.9 per cent), Kelantan (68.7 per cent), Melaka (68.5 per cent), and Perak (68.1 per cent).

Other states that recorded ICU bed utilisation rates below the national rate included Sabah (53.6 per cent), Johor (53 per cent), Pahang (52.5 per cent), Negeri Sembilan (46.4 per cent), Kedah 43.2 (per cent), and Perlis (42.1 per cent).

Labuan had the lowest ICU bed utilisation at a mere 8.3 per cent.