Fadillah denies rumours he’ll stand in Sarawak polls

KUCHING (Nov 13): Senior Minister of Works Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof has denied rumours that he might be standing as a candidate in the upcoming 12th state election.

The four-term Petra Jaya MP said the people should not fall for such rumours as the state polls draw nearer.

“Those are only rumours. Wait for the announcement but this is the first time I heard about the rumours. Please don’t believe those speculations,” he told reporters after performing the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of an access road to the south of Kuching International Airport.

“Certain quarters are intentionally ‘shaking the trees’ now.”

The 12th Sarawak state election needs to be held within 60 days of Nov 3, following the lifting of the Emergency Proclamation in the state.

Among those present at the ceremony were Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian and Assistant Minister of Infrastructure and Ports Development Datuk Julaihi Narawi.