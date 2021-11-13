Foundation finally releases results of its 2019-2020 recycle programme

SIBU (Nov 13): Sibu Kidney Foundation (SKF) has finally released the results of its recycle programme, which was run from September 2019 to August 2020.

Chairman of the foundation Temenggong Datuk Vincent Lau said the organiser could only announce the results and present the prizes on Thursday.

“We did plan to release the results in June last year, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it was put on hold.

“Then, we planned to give away the prizes in March this year, in connection with the World Kidney Day on March 11, but again, it had to be called off as the Covid-19 situation became worse,” he said in a statement.

Lau also thanked the participants and all SKF supporters for their help all these years, saying: “Without your backup, we could not do much for the kidney patients.”

The competition comprised two categories, open and schools.

Winner of the Open category was Syarikat Sri Minyak Tenaga Sdn Bhd, while the respective runners-up were Gorgeous Trading Sdn Bhd, Kelab KTS Sibu and Zhao Klan Sarawak Clan Association.

The consolation prize winners were Xin Fu Yuan Methodist Church, Tian En Methodist Church, Ta Ann Holdings Bhd, Sanyan Wood Industries Sdn Bhd, Sarawak Pan-Chen Laus’ Clan Association, United Chinese Association Women Section Sibu, Lions Club of Sibu Mandarin, Lions Club of Sibu Pahlawan Melilea (M) Sdn Bhd, Taman Li Hua Community Association, St Teresa’s Church Sibu, and Che Kim Khor Moral Uplifting Society.

In the Schools category, the winner was Catholic High School Sibu, with SMK Methodist Sibu, SMK Tiong Hin and SJKC Sung Sang placing second, third and fourth, respectively.

On fundraising, Lau said RM42,035.55 was raised from the Opens category, and RM1,432.45 from the Schools category.

“There were also individuals bringing personal donations to our office at Chong Jin Bock Road here.

“This donation amounted to RM17,425.86. Total funds raised from this recycle programme reached RM60,893.86,” said the community leader, taking the opportunity to thank the key sponsors, namely BM Agencies Sdn Bhd and Style Tailor.

The prizes were presented by SKF assistant manager April Wong.