GPS will continue assisting rural folks to increase income through modern agriculture — Uggah

KUCHING (Nov 13): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) will continue to assist rural folks to increase their income through suitable and modern agricultural activities if given the mandate to form the government again, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah.

He said that this socio-economic agenda was a grand necessity and top priority for GPS, although it had done much in bringing basic infrastructural facilities and amenities.

“For this to happen, please continue to support GPS and allow it to rule the state again after the coming 12th state election.

“Our development plans, strategies and programmes should be allowed to proceed uninterrupted. When this can happen, the rakyat and the state will benefit,” he said at the Agriculture Community Outreach Programme (AgriCOP) at Rh Remi anak Ambau, Muton, Kara near Debak today.

Also present were a political secretary to the chief minister Dr Richard Rapu, state Agriculture Department director Dr Alvin Chai and Beting Maro incumbent Razaili Gapor.

Uggah also said that rural farmers are now encouraged to plant the Musang King durian variant due to the fruit’s great export demand and value, with planting materials provided for them through programmes such as AgriCOP.

He added that the GPS government, prior to the dissolution of the State Legislative Assembly, had also set aside RM60 million to provide fertiliser to oil palm and pepper farmers this year. Each farmer was entitled to 12 sacks of fertiliser for one type of crop.

“GPS is aware that these farmers have been hit hard by the many restrictions and constraints caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We in GPS do not make promises we cannot deliver. We will keep on coming up with programmes which are aimed at improving the people’s well-being, progress and prosperity and implementing them,” he said.

He also warned there will be people out to disunite Sarawakians by spreading lies against GPS and its leaders in the run-up to the state election.

“They will also be making all kinds of promises. Do not fall for them,” he said.