Illegal gambling: Over 2,000 detained in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 13): More than 2,000 people have been detained by police in Sabah for involving in illegal gambling in the first 10 months of this year compared to the same period last year.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Idris Abdullah said between January and October this year, police had launched 1,540 raids statewide and arrested 2,063 people compared to 1,082 raids with 1,540 arrests during the same period last year.

“This shows our commitment in fighting illegal gambling activities, especially unlicensed illegal gambling,” he said in a statement.

Idris said most of the raids conducted were also being investigated under the Prevention of Crime Act (POCA) 1959 in an effort to fight criminal and illegal activities.

“Under the POCA, 21 people have been charged in 2019, 11 people charged in 2020, while this year saw four people charged under POCA for their involvement in illegal activities,” he said.

Idris also said that 86 premises had their electricity disconnected by Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd under Section 21 of the Common Gaming House Act 1953 for operating illegal gambling activities.

Meanwhile, 190 raids have also been carried out on smuggling of contraband cigarettes in the first 10 months of the year.

“In 2019, police launched 76 raids with RM5.38 million worth of contraband cigarettes seized, 190 raids in 2020 with RM6.98 million cigarettes seized, while 190 raids were made this year with RM29.04 million worth of contraband cigarettes seized,” he said.

Idris said such operations will be carried out from time to time and he urged the public to continue to channel information to the police in an effort to fight crime and other illegal activities in the state.