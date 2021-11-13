International skate contest planned for January at Sibu Active Youth Space

SIBU (Nov 13): An International-level skate competition has been planned for January next year at the newly-completed skate arena of Sibu Active Youth Space (SAYS).

Nangka incumbent Dr Annuar Rapaee said this when announcing an RM50,000 grant for the event.

“We can invite contestants from the peninsula, Sabah, Brunei, Indonesia, (across) Sarawak and so on to participate in this skate competition.

“Doing so will encourage visitors to check out Sibu. I will put (this skate competition) in the tourism calendar of events, not only for Sibu but Sarawak as well,” Dr Annuar told reporters after the soft launching of SAYS at Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang Phase Two last night.

He recalled how he had initially planned the launching of SAYS to coincide with the proposed international competition.

However, as the youths were too eager to use the facility, Dr Annuar said he decided to hold the soft launching last night.

At present there would be no charges for the use of the facility, but this could change in future for upkeep.

He said the skate arena would allow youths to enjoy their hobby in a purpose-built facility instead of by the roadside or other areas that could endanger them.

Dr Annuar added there are also plans to hold e-sports at the facility.

“Take ownership of the facility and look after it to keep out vandalism,” he advised.

Skateboarder Francis Yek, 26, thanked Dr Annuar for the facility.

“Now, we have a proper place to carry out our activity. In the past, we carried out the activity in parks,” he said.

Yek, who took up the sport six months ago, said he is on his skateboard almost daily after work.