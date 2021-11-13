Longest skate arena in Sarawak opens in Sibu

SIBU (Nov 13): The longest skate arena in Sarawak, spanning 100 metres, has opened in Sibu.

The skate arena is one of the facilities under the multi-use park Sibu Active Youth Space (SAYS), which will have full WiFi connectivity by next month.

“This is indeed a historic and joyous occasion for Sibu youths. They are very fortunate to have such a well-equipped and conducive skate arena, costing RM2 million from the state government. This 100-metre skate arena is the longest of such facilities in the state,” Nangka incumbent Dr Annuar Rapaee told reporters after officiating at the soft launching of SAYS at Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang Phase Two last night.

“I can still recall three years ago together with several local youths, we met up with Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, to present the proposal. CM decided to give us the grant to build this place.

“And I also thank Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) for consenting for the green open space here to be turned into a skate arena. The place is very strategic coupled with the breath-taking beauty of the mighty Rajang River,” he said.

He explained the skate arena was supposed to be completed in February but due to some requests from the youth, variations were carried out, and the project also experienced a slight delay due to the Movement Control Order (MCO).

An open-air cafeteria would be built next month as part of facilities for SAYS, he said.

“In addition to pursuing their hobby, the youths can also access to WiFi to surf the Internet to build up their knowledge, which is what the chief minister desires,” Dr Annuar added.

Besides skateboarding, the skate arena is also suitable for rollerblading, BMX racing, and scooters.

The brainchild of Dr Annuar, SAYS was first mooted in July 2018.