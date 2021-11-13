MASwings to increase flights in Sarawak from Dec 1

MULU (Nov 13): MASwings will increase flights to several sectors throughout the state beginning Dec 1 to cater to increased travel and in anticipation of the 12th state election.

MASwings chief operating officer Capt Nasaruddin A Bakar said in an interview here last night the sectors include Miri-Limbang, Miri-Sibu, Sibu-Bintulu, and Bintulu-Miri.

“For example, Miri-Limbang, the flight would be increased from two to three flights weekly,” he said.

For Mulu, which reopened to local tourists last month, Nasaruddin said the flights from Kuching to Mulu and Miri to Mulu would also be increased.

He said MASwings currently has three flights weekly for the Kuching-Mulu sector, while the Miri-Mulu sector has seven flights weekly.

The flights for these two sectors would be increased to seven and 12 flights weekly respectively.

Nasaruddin added the company may also increase flights to some other sectors in view of the next state election, but only at the request of the state government.

He said there has yet to be any request on the matter especially for the Miri-Lawas and Miri-Limbang sectors, where the only mode of transportation at present is by flight.

“For Miri-Lawas, we are already operating at maximum capacity, which is 35 flights weekly (five flights daily).

“We cannot increase the number of flights, unless there is an official request from the state (government), we might plead to the federal Ministry of Transport (MoT) asking the MoT whether we can try to accommodate this (especially) because of the election,” he said.

Nasaruddin stressed MASwings understands connectivity issues here as it is the sole Rural Air Service (RAS) provider in the state.

“As operator, I think we will have to wait and see if there is any request (for flight frequency to be increased) but of course we have to ask permission from the MoT.

“Our tagline is we want to become the pulse of Borneo, that is why, for example in May this year upon the request by an elected people’s representative, we transported cargo to Marudi from Miri even though it was really out of our way,” he said.

He added MASwings would also look into a request from tour operators in Mulu to have the Kuching-Mulu flight schedule pushed forward so that tourists arrive in Mulu before 2pm.

Currently, flights from Kuching arrive in Mulu at 2.30pm.

During a talk with tour operators on Thursday, operators had suggested the change to accommodate tourists’ caving activities.

To this Nasaruddin said he had already asked his team to look into aircraft pairing to examine the possibility or need to change certain frequencies to try to accommodate the request.

“There is no promise, but we are running the pairing,” he said.

Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) held a media familiarisation trip to Mulu National Park on Nov 11-13 in collaboration with MASwings and Mulu Marriott Resort and Spa to promote new norm travel and responsible tourism.