Mayors ink MoU between Miri and Weihai cities

MIRI (Nov 13): The mayors of Miri city and Weihai city of Shandong Province in China signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for friendly relations and co-operation in a virtual ceremony yesterday.

Minister for Local Government and Housing Sarawak, Dato Sri Prof Dr Sim Kui Hian in his officiating address said the memorandum was initiated by the private sector for mutually beneficial relations.

The ceremony also saw the signing of a memorandum between Riam Institute of Technology and Riam Road Secondary School Miri with a school in Weihai City for academic advancement.

“I am pleased with such instant response from the education field of both cities. I believe that there will be more ‘matching’ to come.

“With the signing of the memorandum, Miri city can be a gateway for visitors and investors to surrounding areas, and in the future to other neighbouring regions such as Sabah, Brunei and Indonesia,” said Dr Sim.

Elaborating on the MoU, he said after a dialogue, Miri City Council (MCC) had forwarded the viable and meaningful proposal to his ministry for approval.

“It is my strong belief that bilateral relations should not be restricted to government to government but include people to people, especially in business, education, and culture,” he stated.

He added that Sarawak has a lot to offer in business, tourism, education and culture with Miri having Unesco heritage site Gunung Mulu National Park, Niah National Park, Lambir National Park and Loagan Bunut National Park, deep-sea fishing, scuba diving and others.

Meanwhile, Miri mayor Adam Yii in his address said the MoU was the result of a fruitful dialogue between Weihai Municipal People’s Government, Weihai’s Foreign Affairs Office and Miri City Council this July 25.

“The memorandum establishes a common platform for both cities to carry out mutually beneficial activities and programmes in various fields. I believe there are many potential and opportunities to explore,” he said.

Yii represented Miri and Yan Jianbo represented Weihai during the virtual signing ceremony witnessed by Minister of Transport Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin; Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Sebastian Ting; Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Kuching Cheng Guangzhong; Director General of Shandong Provincial Foreign Affairs Office Zhao GuangHong: Deputy Director General of Shandong Provincial Foreign Affairs Office Sun Yebao as well as MCC councillors and officers.