More people support BN, says Bung

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 13): Support for Barisan Nasional (BN) is on the rise as many people are accepting the ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ concept initiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Sabah BN chairman Datuk Seri Panglima Bung Moktar Radin said the idea was more inclusive in fighting for the rakyat’s future regardless of religion, race and borders.

“The fact is that when BN was the government, this concept was implemented successfully which led to political stability, economy and national progress,” he said when conducting a survey to help BN’s candidate for the Duyong State seat, Mohd Noor Helmy Abdul Helam in the Melaka state election on Friday.

Bung Moktar who is also Umno Supreme Council member, said in the past, many people in the area despised BN because they were influenced by the incitement by the opposition.

The rakyat, he added, can evaluate how it was when Pakatan Harapan (PH) was in government, not only was the country’s political situation unstable, the economy was also not managed and it affected the people’s life.

It was better when BN was governing the country, he explained.

On the rakyat’s support for Mohd Noor Helmy, Bung Moktar said it was good as the BN candidate was no stranger to the area as he had previously served the rakyat as a member of the Melaka Historical City Council for Duyong.

“Mohd Noor Helmy had helped to resolve many issues in the area such as flooding, drainage, damaged roads and other local issues. As the area’s Umno Youth chief, Mohd Noor Helmy has the experience as well as responsibility to carry out the duties of an assemblyman, if he is given the mandate in the state election,” said Bung Moktar who is also Umno Sabah chief.