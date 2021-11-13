PRS declares support for Ripin Lamat to defend Lambir seat

MIRI (Nov 13): Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) has declared its support for Ripin Lamat, who will be defending the Lambir seat in the 12th state election.

PRS Lambir chairman Pandang Semat said on Friday that the party’s recruitment of more members, particularly younger people, shows that there will be increasing support for Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

“We (PRS) trust that the elected state assemblyman and Sibuti MP will continue to support PRS.

“It is important to note that close working relationships of all GPS component parties must be maintained. With the close rapport among the components, we will win DUN Lambir with bigger majority in the state election,” said Pandang.

On Nov 12, PRS Lambir received new membership forms submitted by 70 residents of Rumah Etap in Sungai Banjong, Lambir.

Ripin Lamat, who is also the chairman of Parti Pesaka Bumiputra Bersatu (PBB) Lambir, also urged voters to support GPS, based on proven record of political stability.

“GPS as the government has brought development to longhouses such as Rumah Etap and by supporting GPS, we will bring continue more development to the people here.

“One of the development will be internet connectivity in the area. I was told that Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has planned to carry out surveys for a tower to be installed in order to provide better internet coverage and connection.

“More importantly, all component parties in GPS must work together in order to win DUN Lambir with bigger majority,” he said adding that the standard operating procedure (SOP) must be closely adhered to during this Covid-19 pandemic for safety purposes.

Also present to witnessed the handover of membership forms to PRS Lambir were PRS Bekenu chairman Johnson Jangu, the longhouses’ heads of villages, councillors of Subis District Council Cr. Gemene Kelik and Cr. Ipang Ambak and committee members of PRS Lambir.