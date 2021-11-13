Sibu folk believe polls in mid-December, to coincide with school holiday

SIBU (Nov 13): The coming Sarawak election is not likely to be held at the end of December to avoid clashing with the Christmas and New Year holidays, opined educationist Datuk Felician Teo.

Instead, he predicted the state election will likely be in mid-December at the latest.

“The legal requirement is 60 days from dissolution of the State Legislative Assembly (on Nov 3) and so, it (state election) looks likely to be mid-December.

“I would say nomination during the first week of December, campaign period 10-14 days so, voting to be held by the third week of December.

“Not likely to be last week of December to avoid the Christmas and New Year holidays,” he told The Borneo Post on Thursday.

Meanwhile, youth entrepreneur Abdul Taib Rosli believes nomination day may fall towards the end of this month, with up to two weeks of campaigning period allowed.

As for polling day, he echoed Teo’s view that it might be in the middle of next month due to the school holidays.

“Schools are among the venues turned into polling stations every state or general election,” Abdul Taib said.

Among others, he expressed confidence that the youth will not be fence sitters and would come out to cast their votes.

“We are aware which candidates or parties have shown excellence in fighting for us.”

On the standard operating procedures (SOP) for election, he is confident that the Election Commission will issue the best guidelines for the state election to guard against Covid-19.

“Voters must see to it they abide by the SOP strictly while exercising their rights,” he added.

A member of public, Mohd Safree Mohd, also believes the state election could be held during school holiday period to enable voters to return to their hometown to vote.

“Sarawakians need to play their role and vote this election while strictly following the election SOP,” he said.