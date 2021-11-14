79.6 pct of adolescents in Malaysia fully vaccinated

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 14): A total of 2,505,157 individuals, or 79.6 per cent of adolescents aged between 12 and 17 in the country have completed their Covid-19 vaccination been fully vaccinated as of yesterday.

Based on the Health Ministry’s CovidNow portal, 2,734,057 individuals, or 86.9 per cent of adolescents in the country have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, a total of 22,286,520 individuals, or 95.2 per cent, of the adult population have completed their vaccination, and 22,858,958 individuals (97.6 per cent) have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

A total of 55,703 doses of the vaccine were administered yesterday, involving 14,875 as second dose, 3,203 as first dose and 37,625 doses as booster dose, bringing to 51,138,954 doses of the vaccine having been dispensed under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK).

As for the booster dose, a total of 938,437 doses have been administered until yesterday. – Bernama