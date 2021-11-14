All Kemas kindergartens, child care centres to be fully operational in January – Mahdzir

BUTTERWORTH (Nov 14): All kindergartens and child care centres under the Social Welfare Department (Kemas) will be fully operational by January next year.

Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said currently, the 10,301 kindergarten classes and 544 nurseries were operating according to phases in the National Recovery Plan (PPN) as issued by the National Security Council (NSC) and the Health Ministry (MOH).

“All the early childhood learning institutions are currently operating in accordance with the stipulated standard operating procedures (SOPs), so parents do not have to worry about sending their children because Kemas takes all necessary measures to ensure the children’s safety.

“We expect all Kemas kindergartens and nurseries to be fully operational early next year. We are ready and the teachers have all completed their vaccination,” he told reporters after opening the annual assembly of the 4B Malaysia Alumni Association here last night.

Also present was 4B Malaysia Alumni president Datuk Syed Azmi Ahmad Syed Nazir Ahmad Al-Husaini and Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Tan Sri Noh Omar, who was presented with a special award for his contribution to the non-governmental organisation (NGO) at the event.

Meanwhile, Mahdzir said agencies or departments under the Rural Development Ministry (KPLB) were prepared to work with any NGO, including 4B Malaysia Alumni to develop the country and improve the well-being of the people.

This included through research, entrepreneurial cooperation or organising programmes, he added.

He said the 4B Malaysia Alumni is one of the NGOs with a large membership, totalling about 75,000 members currently, and the organisation is also always active in various community and education-related activities.

“This 4B Malaysia alumni is an alumni NGO that has been on the ground .Therefore, they can see how best to help, for example, like to help channel information or provide training or services to our Malaysian Family with the collaboration of agencies and departments under KPLB,” he added. – Bernama