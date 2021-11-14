Covid-19: 35-year-old man among six fatalities in S’wak between Nov 10-13

KUCHING (Nov 14): A 35-year-old man was one of six victims who died from Covid-19 complications between Nov 10 and 13, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said.

It said in its Covid-19 daily update that the man, who hailed from Kuching, had died at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) on Nov 12.

“The victim also had underlying medical conditions namely hypertension, diabetes and chronic kidney disease,” it said.

It said Kuching also reported another two death cases at SGH.

“One of them was recorded on Nov 11 involving a 77-year-old woman while the other victim, a 67-year-old woman, died at the hospital on Nov 13.

“Both victims were from Kuching and had the same comorbidities namely hypertension, diabetes and cancer,” it said.

The committee said on Nov 10, three fatalities were reported of which one was a brought-in-dead (BID) case.

“The victim was a 71-year-old woman from Sibu whose body was brought to Sibu Hospital,” it said, adding that her medical history was unknown.

Sibu had also recorded another death case on the same day involving a 90-year-old man from the same division.

“The victim, who had chronic kidney disease and needed assistance in his daily activities, died at Sibu Hospital,” SDMC said.

It said the third death case that day involved a 58-year-old man from Limbang who had hypertension, diabetes and dyslipidemia.

“He died at Lawas Hospital,” it added.

The Covid-19 death toll in the state now stands at 1,519.