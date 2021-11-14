Covid-19: New cases in Kuching drop below 100 mark for first time in four months

KUCHING (Nov 14): The number of new Covid-19 cases in Kuching dropped below 100 for the first time in four months as the district recorded 90 out of the 299 cases in Sarawak today, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The last time Kuching had registered less than 100 cases was on July 12 with 88 cases.

The committee in its Covid-19 daily update said that six districts also reported double-digit cases namely Miri (54), Sibu (37), Bintulu (16), Limbang (12), Serian (10), and Bau (10).

This is followed by Betong (9), Kapit (8), Lundu (7), Samarahan (7), Tanjung Manis (4), Daro (4), Simunjan (4), Sri Aman (4), Sarikei (4), Subis (3), Saratok (2), Song (2), Asajaya (2), Pusa (2), and one each in Meradong, Kanowit, Belaga, Dalat, Marudi, Bukit Mabong, Beluru, and Lubok Antu.

A total of 292 cases were of Category 1 and 2 involving asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients whereas the remaining seven cases consisted of one Category 3 case (patient with pneumonia but not requiring oxygen); four Category 4 cases (patients with pneumonia requiring oxygen); and two Category 5 cases (patients with pneumonia requiring ventilator support).

The state’s cumulative number of cases now stands at 247,380.

Meanwhile, SDMC also announced the end of two Covid-19 clusters after no new cases were detected from these clusters in the past 28 days.

They are the Tembok Limbang Cluster in Limbang and Jalan Matang Cluster in Kuching.

It also said that there were no new Covid-19 clusters detected in Sarawak today nor new cases reported in existing active clusters.

There are currently 11 active clusters in the state.