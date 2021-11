KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 14): New Covid-19 infections in the country have dropped for the second day straight with 5,162 cases recorded in the past 24 hours, Director-General of Health Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah has announced.

This is a decrease of 647 from yesterday’s 5,809.

This brings the cumulative number of Covid-19 infections in the country to 2,546,309.

MORE TO COME