Fadillah officiates at groundbreaking for new 6.2 km road to Kuching International Airport, better access in future

KUCHING (Nov 14): A groundbreaking ceremony for the RM112.9-million project to construct a 6.2km access road to the south of Kuching International Airport (KIA) was held yesterday.

Approved under the 11th Malaysia Plan Third Rolling Plan, the project is entrusted to the Public Works Department (JKR) under the Ministry of Works as the implementing agency and project manager.

The supervision of the project was handed over to JKR Sarawak which was also appointed as the superintending officer.

“The access road is not only to lessen the traffic congestions in the surrounding areas but also to provide an alternative route for motorists from different road directions, including from Samarahan and Serian districts,” said Minister of Works Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof when officiating at the groundbreaking ceremony.

Fadillah said the original design of the project was for all the roads to be dual-carriageway but some parts of the roads will be constructed as single-carriageway for now due to limited funding.

“However, we will build up the soil foundation for the construction of a dual-carriageway for all stretches of the roads under the project to make it easier for us to upgrade those single-carriageway roads in the future.”

The federal minister said he will request from the Economic Planning Unit (EPU) for more funding for all the roads under the project to be upgraded as dual-carriageway.

The 36-month project was awarded to contractor Reka Ikhtiar Sdn Bhd and it is expected to be completed by Aug 1, 2024.

The project encompasses the construction of a 1km dual-carriageway from Stutong T-junction to Stampin T-junction and a 5.2km single-carriageway from Stampin T-junction to Bukit Berangan T-junction, built according to JKR U5 standard.

Another 1.7km single-carriageway will also be constructed from Stampin T-junction to Sungai Tapang T-junction under JKR U5 standard.

Works will be carried out to construct Stamping and Sungai Tapang T-junctions as well as improving the Stutong T-junction.

Three concrete single-carriageway bridges will be built across Sungai Kuap, Sungai Stampin and Sungai Sangkoh.

An underpass will also be constructed through the Kuching International Airport, as well as relocation of utilities, installation of streetlights and transportation of soil for the project.

Fadillah pointed out it was the state Minister of Local Government and Housing Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian who had been persistently fighting for the project approval since 2017.

“Since I was appointed as the Minister of Works, Dr Sim has been lobbying hard for the access road project. He met up with me first and attended a meeting with the Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, before meeting with me again.

“Finally, today we can witness the earth-breaking ceremony for this access road project.”

During the groundbreaking ceremony, Fadillah presented certificates to 17 contractors approved after a strict screening process to take on ‘sick projects’ of government agencies via open tender.

Among those attending the ceremony were Dr Sim, Assistant Minister of Infrastructure and Ports Development Datuk Julaihi Narawi and Batu Kitang assemblyman Ir Lo Khere Chiang.