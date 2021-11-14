Federation: High time for govt servants to work in office to enhance service delivery to community

KUCHING (Nov 14): It is high time for government servants to work in office to enhance service delivery to the community, said the Federation of Kuching, Samarahan and Serian Divisions Chinese Associations.

The federation, in a resolution passed during its annual general meeting held via Zoom today, said the work from home policy enforced earlier to curb the spread of Covid-19 ought to be reviewed now.

“We urge the government to make all civil servants return to their respective offices to better serve their clients. It is understood that they had to work from home due to the severity of the pandemic earlier.

“But now that the situation has improved with more sectors allowed to operate and government servants are also fully vaccinated against Covid-19, they should work in office to enhance efficiency and effectiveness,” it said.

The federation added that various government departments and agencies must work on addressing backlogs so that all can embrace normalcy.

In another resolution, the federation’s Women Section called upon the state government, through the state Welfare Department, to come up with more aid programmes for the women community particularly single mothers.

The Women Section felt that more programmes ought to be introduced and implemented to help not just single mothers but also women who faced domestic violence and harassment.

“We hope to see more women, especially those underprivileged and vulnerable ones, being able to get the help that they need. They could use some good programmes which can motivate them to be financially independent.

“The government can consider offering loans with lower interest to these women so that they can venture into entrepreneurship.

“For the helpline service, the government can also consider offering counsellors who can converse in Mandarin to offer greater convenience to those who are not well verse in either English or Bahasa Malaysia,” it added.