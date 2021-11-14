Four dead, one critically injured after car rear-ends lorry at Jalan Samalaju-Miri

BINTULU (Nov 14): Four people were killed while one was critically injured when the car they were traveling in crashed into the rear of a lorry parked on the left lane along Jalan Samalaju-Miri near Eco Park traffic light early this morning.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre said the four people who were killed consisted of three men and a woman and their identities are yet to be identified.

The survivor of the car accident was identified as Brandon Libat, 28.

Firefighters from Samalaju fire station were rushed to the scene after receiving a distress call about the accident at 4.24am.

An initial report from Bomba stated that the four victims were trapped in the wreckage and one was thrown out of the vehicle.

The rescue personnel managed to extricate the four trapped victims but all of them were pronounced dead at the scene.

The other victim who was severely injured was sent to Bintulu hospital.

The rescue operation ended at 6.50am.

