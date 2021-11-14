Gerawat confident GPS will retain Mulu seat in upcoming state polls

MARUDI (Nov 14): Mulu incumbent Dato Gerawat Gala has expressed confidence that Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) will retain Mulu seat in the upcoming state election.

He said this is despite the restrictions that will be in place due to the standard operating procedures (SOP).

“The 12th state election will be very different from before this as we will need to adhere to the SOP when we run our campaign but I’m sure the people and voters will understand the present situation.

“So through this campaign, we hope that the information (disseminated) will reach the people of the various longhouses or villages,” he said at the “Jelajah Mesa Pemuda 4.0 N78 Mulu” event held at a restaurant last night.

Gerawat also expressed confidence that the local people, including those in the remotest area in Mulu state constituency, have seen the progress and development that have been brought by the ruling coalition in the last term.

Among those present at the event were Pemanca Randi Bundan, Penghulu Hillary Tawan Achai, Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu Mulu branch Youth chief Ridap Selat, local headmen from the Poyut/Nibong area and several PBB youth leaders.