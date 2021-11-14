Karim wonders if opposition wants election postponed as delay tactic

KUCHING (Nov 14): There is no reason to further delay the state election except that the opposition is perhaps interested in a delay tactic, said Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) vice president Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

He said that the state of Emergency has already been lifted on Nov 2 and the state legislative assembly has been dissolved.

“We are now on injury time. A government must have executive and legislative, whereas now there is no legislative, and the mandate is held by the people,” he told a press conference at a Belia Kasih Community Programme at Kampung Tambirat hall in Asajaya yesterday.

“Postpone until when? Until there is no more Covid-19? Can anyone guarantee that Covid-19 will disappear forever? To me, Covid-19 is here to stay. We only need to keep it under control.”

“Is it a delay tactic by the opposition? Maybe,” asked Abdul Karim who is also Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

The Asajaya incumbent said that the Health Ministry and Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) is able to control the spread of the disease and the majority of the daily Covid-19 cases are in Category 1 or 2 which is just like a normal flu.

He pointed that in other states, the opposition want the election to be held faster as only through an election can they topple the existing government.

“Only in Sarawak the oppositions don’t want election, request for postponement. They want free salary.

Similarly, the minister is unhappy that the Election Commission (EC) is calling for a meeting on the Sarawak election so late after the lifting of the Emergency in the state.

He believed that the moment the EC was informed of the lifting, it should call for a meeting in a week to decide on the nomination and polling dates.

“I’m not sure why it takes three weeks to hold a meeting. They might use the Melaka state election as an excuse. To me, this is not a good excuse, if four or five states will hold election concurrently, they are finished,” he added.

He added that the election must be held within 60 days of the lifting of the Emergency on Nov 3.

“This means we only have December left. If in December the state is facing floods or monsoon season, the election must still be held,” he said.

At the event, Abdul Karim gave out Yayasan Sarawak school uniform vouchers to 389 primary and secondary school students in Asajaya.