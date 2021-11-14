Kedah will not approve any more gambling licenses – MB

ALOR SETAR (Nov 14): The Kedah government has decided it will no longer approve gambling licences to any gambling premises in the state to ensure it will be free from such activities in the future, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor.

He said that through the state government special executive council meeting last week, all 12 local authorities in the state would not approve any application for licence renewal for gambling premises.

“Gambling has caused much damage and led to the downfall of human civilisations, especially family institutions. Many who are involved in gambling will be crippled by debts and this will cause disharmony in the family and chaos in the community.

“The government is taking the responsibility to ensure Kedah will be free from gambling, (so) under the jurisdiction of the local authorities, we have decided to no longer approve licences for gambling premises,” he told a media conference after tabling Kedah’s Budget 2022 at the Kedah State Legislative Assembly here today.

He said that gambling had a huge negative impact on those involved while only a handful benefited from it, namely the gambling operators.

Elaborating, he said that although the government was not closing down existing gambling premises, it would not renew gambling licences and this would result in the operators not being able to run their businesses once their licences expired.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Sanusi said the state government had also decided to limit the sales of alcoholic beverages in the state, especially in areas where there is no demand such as in rural areas.

He said they would leave it to the local authorities to carry out the implementation by ensuring only non-Muslim consumers could buy alcoholic beverages.

“In areas where there is no demand, especially in rural areas, premises selling alcoholic beverages will be limited. The local authorities must monitor the situation (because) like in Sik there is no need,” he said. – Bernama