KK, Keningau, Tawau, Labuan high risk drug areas

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 14): The state capital, Keningau, Tawau and Labuan have been identified as ‘high risk’ areas for drug activities.

Therefore the community in these areas must work together to overcome the drug abuse activities there, said Community Development and People’s Wellbeing Minister Datuk Shahelmey Yahya.

He stressed that continued efforts from all quarters are important in the war against drug activities in the state.

According to Shahelmey, the situation in these high risk areas is now at the ‘stabilization’ stage and this reflects the preparedness of the local community in taking action on the issue of drug abuse and social deviance.

He said this when officiating the closing ceremony of the state-level Community Empowerment program in Karambunai on Sunday which was organized by the National Anti-Drugs Agency.

Shahelmey also said that efforts to create awareness need to be continued to increase the capacity in the local community to address the issue of drug abuse.

“The National Anti-Drugs Agency is responsible for providing prevention education to community leaders, strategic partners and smart partners so that programs, policies and other changes developed by the government to achieve a drug-free community can be implemented,” he stressed.

Also present were state National Anti-Drugs Agency director Abdul Hamediee Ibrahim and Pemadam Sabah executive secretary Josie Ansilmus.