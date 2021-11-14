Melaka polls: PM Ismail Sabri visits BN operations room, meets the needy

MELAKA (Nov 14): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today visited several Barisan Nasional (BN) operations rooms to meet candidates contesting in the Melaka state election.

He also spent time for breakfast at a few locations to meet residents and the needy in several state constituencies.

The first stop by the prime minister, who is also Umno vice-president, was at a coconut shake stall at Medan Selera Kampung Alai, Telok Mas, where he had his breakfast.

The stall owner, Farrah Liyana Mustafa, said she was excited and nervous when the prime minister stopped at her stall and ordered for a drink.

The 31-year older trader said since she took over the 20-year-old family business, this was the first time that a country’ leader patronised the stall.

At the stall, IsmaiI Sabri also ordered fried rice and some kuih, as well as greet some 30 customers at the premises before leaving at 9.30 am to Cafe Mama, Solok Duku, Lendu, where he arrived at 10.45 am and was greeted by Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for Lendu, Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali.

At the restaurant, he had rice with “masak lemak cili padi”, “asam pedas Melaka” and salad, as well as “kuih” for dessert.

The prime minister also obliged requests by some of the patrons at the cafe to take selfies with him, before moving to the next destination, Mama Yan Selera Kampung restaurant, Masjid Tanah, in the Lendu state constituency and then had sate for lunch at Medan Selera Selandar, Alor Gajah, in the Asahan state constituency.

He also went to the Rim state constituency and was at Kafe Markisa for about an hour before leaving the place at 3.20 pm.

Among those seen present were Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Industry I Datuk Seri Ahmad Hamzah, BN candidate for Rim Datuk Khaidhirah Abu Zahar and UMNO Information chief Shahril Sufian Hamdan.

Earlier during the visit, Ismail Sabri also went to Baitul Tariq, Kelebang, where he handed an offer letter for further studies to the son of fireman Mohd Diya Che Jusoh who drowned during a rescue operation to help flood victims at Sungai Putat, Ayer Keroh, last October.

He also met with some of the BN candidates contesting in the Melaka state election, including Datuk Rais Yasin (Paya Rumput), Datuk Seri Mohamad Ali Mohamad (Sungai Udang) and Datuk Lim Ban Hong (Kelebang). – Bernama