MoH: Sarawak’s ICU bed utilisation rate drops to 58 pct yesterday

KUCHING (Nov 14): Sarawak’s intensive care unit (ICU) bed utilisation rate took a dip to 58 per cent yesterday, according to a Ministry of Health’s (MoH) infographic.

On Friday, 64.7 per cent of Sarawak’s ICU beds were utilised to treat Covid-19 patients.

“Klang Valley recorded the highest ICU bed utilisation rate at 85.9 per cent while the national rate stood at 61.2 per cent yesterday,” said MoH in a Facebook post today.

Terengganu was placed the second with 71.9 of ICU beds utilised followed by Perak (72.3 per cent), Kelantan (68.7 per cent), Penang 66.7 (per cent), Melaka (63 per cent) and Sabah 52.7 (per cent).

Both Pahang and Johor’s ICU bed utilisation rate stood at 48.3 per cent.

Other states that had relatively lower ICU bed utilisation rate included Negeri Sembilan (43.6 per cent), Kedah (40.4 per cent) and Perlis (31.6 per cent).

Labuan recorded the lowest ICU bed utilisation rate at 16.7 per cent.