MySejahtera compulsory in areas with internet coverage

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 14): The use of MySejahtera application is compulsory in areas with extensive internet coverage, said Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

He said exemption on MySejahtera is only applicable to areas with no internet access, particularly in villages and interior areas.

“Licence holders and premises owners are required to provide MySejahtera QR code and registration book for customers to check in.

“Individuals with body temperature above 37.5 degrees Celsius and those who do not wear face mask are not allowed to enter the premises,” he reminded.

Masidi, who is Sabah’s Covid-19 spokesperson, said premises owners must ensure one-metre physical distancing among their customers, as well as provide hand sanitizer or hand washing facility.

He said only 50 per cent capacity is allowed at shopping malls, hypermarkets, supermarkets, mini markets and sundry shops.

“These regulations will take effect immediately and be enforced by all enforcement agencies.

“Compound will be issued to premises owners who fail to comply with the regulations,” he warned.

The number of new Covid-19 cases in Sabah had decreased to 442 on Sunday.

Three fatalities were reported, one each in Ranau, Beluran and Sandakan.

Meanwhile, Masidi said many districts recorded a drop in infections, except Kota Belud (+31), Ranau (+21) and Kinabatangan (+21) which registered a sharp increase.

In fact, he said Kota Belud topped the list with 54 cases, followed by Ranau (51) and Tuaran (46).

He said Kota Kinabalu were among the districts that recorded a significant decrease to 42 cases (-38), followed by Tuaran (-15), Kota Marudu (-15) and Penampang (-27).

Masidi said the daily statistics was largely influenced by the people’s attitude and compliance towards the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

“This can be seen by the percentage of sporadic cases which fluctuates daily.

“Sporadic cases, also known cases detected through symptomatic screenings, comprise 33.3 per cent of the total cases today, which is a high percentage albeit lower than 36.2 per cent recorded the day before.”

He further said that not all cases reported took place in the last 24 hours.

“The total number of cases recorded also includes infections that occurred more than 24 hours ago but results of the screening are reported and included in the statistics today.

“Among the reasons for this is logistics problem faced by the State Health Department (JKNS) and the time required to verify each case, particularly those from far-flung districts.

“JKNS has to ensure the validity of each case is beyond doubt.”

Masidi said all 54 cases in Kota Belud occurred two days ago or more, so as 36 out of the 42 cases in Kota Kinabalu, 14 out of 26 cases in Tenom, 16 out of 36 cases in Kinabatangan and 12 out of 15 cases in Penampang.

According to statistics, he said only 232 (52.5 per cent) of the 442 cases in Sabah took place in the last 24 hours.

On another note, he said Category 3, 4 and 5 only recorded one patient each.

“Apart from the 13 cases still under further investigation by JKNS, 426 out of the 442 cases fall under Category 1 and 2.”