New SOPs for shipping, oil and gas workers

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 14): The State Government has issued the latest standard operating procedures (SOPs) for sign on and sign off activities for shipping crews and oil and gas workers in Sabah.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said companies are required to provide health declaration and a list of Covid-19 vaccination status of their crew to the health office and immigration upon entering Sabah.

He said those who are fully vaccinated are not required to undergo Covid-19 test nor quarantine during sign on and sign off.

For those who have yet to complete their vaccination or not eligible for inoculation due to health reasons, they are required to take RTK-Ag test for sign on and sign off, but no quarantine is needed.

Masidi, who is Sabah’s Covid-19 spokesperson, said individuals who tested positive must report to the nearest health office immediately.

“If the travellers are symptomatic, they will be instructed to undergo Covid-19 test and be issued Home Surveillance Order (HSO) until the result is released.

“If the test result is positive, the HSO will continue. Employers are required to provide a house or hotel to their workers if they are under Category 1 or 2. Cases under Category 3 to 5 will be referred to Low-Risk Quarantine and Treatment Centre (PKRC) or hospital.

“If the test result is negative, the crew member will be allowed to sign on.”

He added that oil and gas crews are not allowed to sign on or sign off using crew boat, passenger boat, any other boats or helicopter that take off to any oil and gas activity locations in Sabah waters except from Berth No. 4, KK Port Offshore Gateway, Kota Kinabalu Port, Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA), Terminal 2 or Labuan International Ferry Terminal.

Any oil and gas workers who sign on or sign off in Labuan International Ferry Terminal are not allowed to move to any rigs located in Sabah as they are required to obtain arrival or departure clearance from Sabah Immigration.

Masidi added that only two entry or exit points are allowed for the disembarkation of oil and gas crews who are involved in the sign on and sign off process as well as for marine support assets such as crew boat and supply boat.

The entry and exit points in Sabah are Bert No. 4, KK Port Offshore Gateway, Kota Kinabalu Port and KKIA, Terminal 2.

A new entry point at Sipitang Immigration is added for arrival and departure clearance only. Crew change is now allowed.