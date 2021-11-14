Oppo launches new Oppo A16K with all-day eye care

KUALA LUMPUR: Oppo, a leading global smart device brand, today announced the launch of its new Oppo A16K smartphone in Malaysia.

The new Oppo A16K features a stylish design, lightweight body, upgraded hardware, and software optimisations powered by ColorOS 11.1.

It is also equipped with an AI-enhanced camera features that enable users to capture more natural and beautified portraits.

Oppo A16K is sleek and light, measuring just 7.85 mm in thickness and weighing only 175 g. This sleek look is further brought to life thanks to two stylish colour finishes – Black and an all-new refreshing Blue. In addition, A16K is also equipped with a 3D back cover.

On the front of the phone, Oppo A16K features a large 6.52-inch HD+ display for expanded viewing. The display is fitted with All-day Eye Care – a series of features comprising Sunlight Display, Moonlight Display and AI Smart Backlight that helped ensure a healthier and more comfortable visual experience throughout the day.

Beyond its eye-catching looks, Oppo A16K includes a series of hardware and software upgrades that provide a smoother and more efficient user experience all-round.

Powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, and further enhanced by System Booster – a suit of system-level optimisations, A16K delivers smooth performance at all times.

With the inclusion of a large 4,230mAh battery paired with a suit of charging features, including Super Nighttime Standby, Optimised Night Charging, and Super Power Saving Mode, A16K keeps users charged all-day, while ensuring a safe and convenient charging experience.

Tying this powerful hardware together and maximising its performance is the new ColorOS11.1. Offering efficiency, convenience, privacy, and safety, ColorOS 11.1 includes features such as FlexDrop, Three-finger Translate, and Freeform Screenshot to help improve productivity at work.

Meanwhile, features such as Private Safe and All-scenarios SOS to protect user safety and privacy. For those who want to enjoy music or videos in the background while working or playing on the phone, the new Background Stream provides a more immersive experience with no interruptions.

Designed to keep up with the demands of daily life, the entire phone is manufactured to be waterproof and comes certified with an IPX4 rating. It has also been tested for durability by being put through a series of stringent quality tests, making sure that it can stand up to the demands of long-term use.

Thanks to the newly added graphite sheet heatsinks, heat dissipation on A16K has also been improved, preventing the phone from overheating while streaming videos or gaming for extended periods of time.

When it comes to imaging, Oppo A16K includes a 13MP rear main camera, together with several upgraded features to help capture stunning images in a variety of different situations.

Backlit HDR can retain rich details in shots taken under backlit and low-light environments. Three newly introduced night filters also help users capture city nightscapes with different styles, and both the front and rear cameras of the phone are equipped with Oppo’s AI beautification features for more natural and vivid portraits.

Once users have captured the perfect image, creative post-production tools such as AI Palette – which can transform images into the style of popular reference images with one click – and SoLoop – Oppo’s easy-to-use, smart video editor – are on hand to realize users’ unique creative styles.

Oppo A16K is now available in Malaysia and comes with Blue and Black finishes. The phone comes with 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM at a retail price of RM549.