Perikatan Nasional launches ‘Pledge for Melaka’ manifesto grounded on six main pillars

SHAH ALAM (Nov 14): Perikatan Nasional (PN) launched its manifesto ‘PN’s Pledge For Melaka’ with the motto ‘Melaka Bangkit Gemilang’ with six main pillars, 11 strategies and 74 initiatives, for the Melaka state election this Nov 20.

PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin launched the manifesto by promising to bring a big change to the Melaka administration, focusing on integrity and transparency.

“I am very confident that the combination of PN candidates contesting this time are capable of living up to the aspirations of Melaka citizens, especially those who wish to see Melaka rise as a glorious state,” he said during the launch here today.

PN will contest all 28 state seats, with Bersatu fielding 15 candidates, PAS eight and Gerakan five.

Muhyiddin, who is also Bersatu president, said the six pillars are a strong economy, concern for citizens, a robust tourism industry, environmental sustainability, infrastructure efficiency, as well as a strong and honest administration.

Muhiyddin said in line with its first pillar of a strong economy, PN would ensure Melaka’s economy is developed well and in a sustainable manner, focusing on strategic and high-impact industries with an emphasis on digitisation and the development of micro, small and medium industries.

“Through this approach, more business opportunities will be created, and businesses will gain more revenue, which could mean better returns for the state, in terms of rapid development that will benefit everyone,” he said.

PN would also ensure physical and mental health aspects, housing and recreational facilities, increase the performance of primary and secondary education and place Melaka in the top three states in terms of public examination results in the country as part of its second pillar of concern for citizens.

“PN would also emphasise on the management of tahfiz schools, especially those registered under the Melaka Islamic Religious Department (JAIM) with maintenance aid, RM200 one-off assistance to teachers of tahfiz and religious schools as well as kindergartens under JAIM’s supervision,” he said.

To ensure a robust tourism industry, the third pillar of the pledge, the former prime minister said PN would like to offer an innovative high-impact programme, including multi-storey carparks at tourist areas, in line with the park-and-ride system, for smooth traffic flow, especially during peak hours and holiday seasons.

He added that PN would also intensify recovery efforts for the tourism industry, including international medical tourism to turn Melaka into a health tourism destination of choice and a port of call for cruise ships travelling along the Melaka Straits as well as a centre for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE).

Touching on the fourth pillar of environmental sustainability, he said that they would intensify conservation and preservation efforts for river ecosystems, coastal and marine areas and to enrich marine resources to ensure Melaka citizens could live in a clean and healthy environment.

Also, Muhiyiddin said as part of PN’s fifth pillar of efficient infrastructure, it pledged to strengthen the preparation of infrastructure, including the construction and upgrading of roads, drainage systems, flood mitigation projects, 5G Internet coverage, hotspot facilities and free broadband WiFi in selected areas.

The last pillar, a strong and clean administration represents PN’s agenda to empower the state’s public services through digitisation and direct citizen engagement. State government agencies and companies would be managed efficiently and with integrity through good governance practices.

Muhyiddin said to ensure that PN’s Pledge for Melaka is fulfilled, an Implementation Monitoring Special Committee would be established comprising of local professionals and those with vast experience.

“This is the manifestation of PN’s determination to ensure that the pledge made for the citizens in Melaka will be realised through a persistent and transparent effort,” he added. — Bernama