PKR S’wak’s Roland Engan calls for fair election, chance to meet voters during state election

MIRI (Nov 14): Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak vice-chairman Roland Engan has called for a fair election as well as chance to meet and greet voters at the longhouses before or during campaign period for the 12th State Election.

Roland, who is also PKR Baram chairman, said the Election Commission (EC) must come up with a fair policy especially with regards to allowing all political parties to use public properties such as the civic centre or schools for their campaign.

“If Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) is allowed to use halls such as at the civic centres or schools , other political parties in particular the opposition should also be given the equal treatment to use the same facilities.

“As for visit to longhouses, the Tuai Rumahs (village heads) must take apolitical stance by allowing all candidates irrespective of their political party to use their ruai so that every candidate will get an opportunity to introduce themselves to their voters and their manifesto,” said Roland during an interview recently.

Roland also said if the village heads have decided not to allow candidates and their campaign workers to visit their longhouse for fear of the spread of Covid-19, it should be applied to all political parties.

“By ensuring all these, we believe that it would contribute to a fair election in the state,” he added.