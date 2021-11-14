Political scientist sees elderly voters’ concern over Covid-19 as among factors for low voter turnout in coming state polls

KUCHING (Nov 14): The 12th state election, which has to be called within 60 days following the dissolution of the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) on Nov 3, can expect a low voters turnout amid the Covid-19 pandemic, opined political scientist Prof Dr James Chin.

The Prof of Asian Studies, University of Tasmania predicted a low voter turnout rate this coming polls given that the elderly individuals who are categorised as among the Covid-19 high-risk groups, would be concerned about their health and safety.

“Yes, old people would be afraid (of Covid-19),” he told The Borneo Post today when asked if he would expect a low voters turnout this election.

When asked whether he would expect Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) to record a landslide victory since the opposition such as Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) were not working as a coalition, Chin said it was too premature to comment on the matter.

“(It’s) too early (to comment on the matter, we don’t even know (who) the candidates (are) and where they are standing,” he added.

He said that he will have a clear picture after the nomination day, which the date is expected to be announced by the Election Commission (EC) come Nov 24.

On Friday (Nov 12), the EC announced in a statement that it will convene a special meeting on Nov 24 regarding the 12th Sarawak state election.

The EC secretariat said the meeting will take place here from 9am, adding that a media conference would follow.

“The special meeting will be chaired by EC chairman Datuk Abdul Ghani Salleh, who will discuss the important dates of the 12th Sarawak state election such as nomination day and polling day,” said the statement.

On Nov 3, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong consented to lifting the Emergency in Sarawak, paving the way for the 12th state polls to be held.

On Nov 4, Chin shared his predictions with The Borneo Pos that the 12th state election was likely to be held between Dec 10 and 31 before the legal requirement of 60 days lapses.

He added the 60 days would run out in early January next year, and hence polling would likely be in the second half of December.