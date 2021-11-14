Rungus folk singing contest finals Dec 12

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 14): Seven finalists will compete in the Monurizak Magahau finals on December 12 at the Sabah International Convention Center (SICC).

Organising chairman Charles Peter Osongko said that this year’s edition of the Rungus folk song competition will feature Cerina Luting, Helex [email protected], Josua Eleazar, Leffih Sawad, Rs Aldermaye Robit, Verra Vnesa Renold and Watlyn Morcol.

“Voting to find the three winners from the seven finalists will begin tomorrow (November 15) through the official Facebook page, Mitarab Monurizak Magahau,” he said at a press conference here on Saturday.

Charles said the winners of the competition will also have the opportunity to record songs in Indonesia.

“This will pave the way for them to introduce Rungus songs to the international level,” he added.

Apart from popularising Rungus songs, Charles said that the competition could also instil family spirit across cultural boundaries, hence promoting the Keluarga Malaysia spirit.

A total of 21 participants took part in the first round of the competition, which was held online in June this year.