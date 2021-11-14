Sarawakian voters urged to vote in coming state election amid Covid-19 pandemic

KUCHING (Nov 14): Electors in Sarawak have been urged to exercise their voting right in the 12th state election amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

In making this call today, Federation of Kuching, Samarahan and Serian Divisions Chinese Assciations president Datuk Richard Wee said there has been concern that some voters may be hesitant to come out and vote this election in light of the pandemic.

“Following the dissolution of the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) on Nov 3, the next state election will be just around the corner even though the pandemic situation is not completely under control.

“We observe that some voters may not be too eager to exercise their voting right but to uphold democracy, it is our duty to come out to vote to decide the next leadership of our state.

“Therefore, I urge voters to exercise their voting right, use your wisdom to elect leaders who will bring about further development to Sarawak,” he said at the federation’s annual general meeting (AGM) held via Zoom today.

Sixty-three affiliation members comprising over 100 individuals attended the virtual AGM, the first of its kind held due to the pandemic.

According to Wee, the federation’s AGM last year was held partially via Zoom as most members attended the meeting physically at the premises.

“I’ve been tested positive for Covid-19 recently, so I’m currently undergoing home quarantine of which today’s the last day. My apologies that I can’t be at our premises for this meeting.

“Taking into consideration of the safety of all, we decided to go virtual,” he said.

Since the federation’s constitution does not state that Zoom meeting is acceptable so the AGM sought consent from those present virtually to endorse it.

Wee said the federation managed to raise over RM2 million from various donors and individuals since the pandemic outbreak early last year to help Sarawak fight Covid-19.

He added that they had roped in 15,098 individuals who contributed over RM470,000 towards the Sarawak Anti-Pandemic Support Fund to complement the Sarawak government’s efforts in fighting the pandemic.

He also expressed gratitude to the Chinese Consulate here for reaching out to Sarawak in terms of cash and kinds in the fight against Covid-19.