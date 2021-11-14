Sarawakians decide: To vote or not to vote

KUCHING (Nov 14): The coming state election received mixed reactions from the public as the fear of Covid-19 persists.

According to Hui Sing community leader Kapitan Tan Kun Gee, younger voters may not be afraid to come out to vote but the elderly or those with comorbidities may prefer to skip this election.

He is hoping that all voters will turn up to exercise their voting rights.

“Since more than 90 per cent of our Sarawakian population have already completed two doses of vaccination, and with the ongoing third booster roll out, I hope to see more voters for this coming election and of course, I wish most will vote for our current government to have a more stable government,” he said.

He is confident there will be appropriate standard operating procedures (SOPs) in place on polling day, thus voters should not be afraid to vote.

“Just comply with the SOPs, social distancing, not over crowded, and no gathering after casting their votes,” he advised.

For 46-year-old Kheng Chon Tan, who is self employed, he plans to cast his vote as he believes the Covid-19 situation is under control and, if voters follow all the SOPs, there will not be a surge of cases after the election.

“If everyone co-operates and stay safe, the polling day will be just like any other day during the Covid-19 era,” he said.

His other wish is for a stable government to emerge and the economy to improve after the election.

Meanwhile, sales assistant Amy Lai, 39, does not plan to vote in the coming election.

“I’m really worried about the Delta variant and I don’t trust the SOP. I hope we will not turn out like the Sabah election with a huge surge in number of Covid-19 cases after polling day,” she said.

Even with vaccination, she added that she does not want to risk her health nor that of her family members.

Her only hope is for a swift economic recovery after the election so that those impacted by the pandemic can regain their source of income and live a more stable life.

The 12th state election is set to be held within 60 days from the lifting of the Emergency on Nov 3.

Nomination and polling dates are expected to be announced by the Election Commission after a meeting on Nov 24.