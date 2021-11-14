SDMC urged to come up with clearer SOPs as more sectors allowed to reopen

KUCHING (Nov 14): The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) is urged to come up with clearer standard operating procedures (SOPs) as more sectors have been allowed to operate amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Federation of Kuching, Samarahan and Serian Divisions Chinese Association Youth Section made this call in a resolution passed during the federation’s annual general meeting held via Zoom today.

“As we transition to an endemic stage to live with the virus, with more and more sectors opening up, business operators need clearer SOPs to ensure safety of all so as to see the state on its road to economic recovery.”

The Youth Section, in another resolution, appealed to more young Chinese to pursue a teaching career to help address shortage of teachers in Chinese primary schools.

It observed that less Chinese are taking up the profession these days and this will not augur well for the development of Chinese schools.

The federation, in another resolution, urged the Sarawak government to strive for a healthier racial composition in the State Civil Serivce.

It asserted that this would reflect the multi-ethnic, multi-racial and multi-cultural background of Sarawak so as to preserve such unique structure.

The federation also called upon the younger generation of the Chinese community to apply into the State Civil Service.

“Following the recognition of Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) by the Sarawak government in 2015, the federation in collaboration with the Public Service Department have organised several seminars to encourage young Chinese to join the State Civil Service.

“We hope that such effort will be carried on so as to encourage or motivate more young Chinese to be part of the State Civil Service,” added the federation.