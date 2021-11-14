Take booster shot to enhance immunity – Shahelmey

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 14): Sabahans who have completed two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine and meet the criteria for a booster shot should do it to increase their immunity against the virus.

Community Service and People’s Wellbeing Minister Datuk Shahelmey Yahya said this was also to stop the virus from spreading.

“I wish to remind all in Sabah of the concerns of Health Ministry’s Director General Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah and the state Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun of the basic reproduction number (R-naught or R0) of Covid-19 infections in Malaysia which climbed back up to 1.0 on Thursday (Nov 11).

“This is an early warning, if we do not take precautions, there is a possibility that the number of cases will increase again. So we urge all the rakyat who have yet to be vaccinated to do so and those who are vaccinated to abide with the SOPs so that we can flatten the curve of Covid-19 infection,” said Shahelmey who is also State Covid-19 Immunisation Programme operations director.

He said this when met by the media after visiting the vaccination centre (PPV) at Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) on Sunday.

Shahelmey disclosed that so far 48,461 individuals in Sabah have received their booster shot and they are mostly frontliners as well as those aged 60 and above.

However, as of the last two days those aged 40 and above as well as those who meet the criteria needed to receive the booster shot can walk into any PPV or medical facility closest to their place of residence.

“As the state health exco, I urge those qualified to do so, the same goes to those who have received their appointment dates via the MySejahtera app. They can do so at the 76 vaccination centres and five private medical facilities throughout the state for the booster shot which is provided free of charge,” he said.

During his visit to the PPV at SICC on Sunday, Shahelmey also met with members of the media fraternity who were there for their booster shot.

About 140 members of the media fraternity in the state capital received their Covid-19 vaccine booster shot on Sunday which was collaborated by the ministry, Sabah Journalists Association (SJA) and Kota Kinabalu Journalist Association (KKJA).

Shahelmey said that the state government views the media as part of the frontliners as they work in groups which can be big at times, adding, “so it is better for them to receive the booster shot to increase their immunity.

“I encourage media personnel outside the state capital to walk in at any PPV centres near them and get the booster shot,” he said.

He also disclosed that the vaccination centre (PPV) at SICC will only operate until the end of November but the vaccination program will continue to be conducted at private clinics which are on the panel of the vaccination program.

Meanwhile SJA President Datuk Muguntan Vanar thanked the state government for facilitating the media personnel in the vaccination program starting from the initial two doses until the booster shot on Sunday.

Muguntan who was among those who received the booster shot, urged all media practitioners who have completed both doses of the vaccines and meet the criteria to come forward for the third shot to increase their immunity against the Covid-19 virus.

He pointed out that the booster shot program at the SICC vaccination centre was not only for SJA members, it was for all media practitioners.

“SJA was assisted by KKJA to collect the names of media personnel qualified for the booster shot,” he said.