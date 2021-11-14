Titans vs Juniors in next Sunday’s showdown

KUCHING (Nov 14): Titans will clash with MH KGS Juniors in the final of the Championship Trophy of the OBYU-KGS Team Matchplay Championship next Sunday after both teams registered 3-2 wins over their opponents at Kelab Golf Sarawak (KGS) in Petra Jaya yesterday.

For the Titans, their dream to reach the first final in 10 years became reality after they beat Team Harmoni One in the semi-final played over the Matang Nines.

Harold Tok and Francis Vincent Joseph Chapman gave the Titans the lead when they beat Khalid Hamid and Eddie Hashim 1-0 in the foursomes and Sukma 2022 long list golfer Matthew Peregrine Ong edged Daniel Yeo 2-1 in the singles to extend the lead to 2-0.

The second four-ball saw Ferdinand Janting Maurice-Michael Chai defeating Abdul Rani Mohd Fauzi-Kushairi Kabet 5–3 while Team Harmoni One salvaged two points through Ibrahim Mokarat-Hasweera Hassan and Samsudin Molok-Dzaiffy Yahya who were given walkovers by Stephen Mau-John Cheu and Chok Kueh Fong-Yahya Ibrahim in the first four-ball and four-ball Texas Scramble respectively.

“I believe we had a good start to secure the first two points through Harold-Francis and Matthew. That gave us the confidence to go strongly forward and the game could have gone either way if we had lost the first two matches.

“It was also a clash of captains as Hasweera played against me today. I think it was their strategy to play head to head,” said Titans captain John Cheu.

“But my partner Stephen registered three birdies and an important par putt to save the game. We were actually two down after three holes and we had to step up in our game to come back into the game.

“With this kind of mentality and game, I have to say that our team deserved to be in finals,” he said.

Cheu also said his team are braced for a revengeful backlash when they meet MH KGS Juniors in the final because they had beaten the Juniors in the opening game this year.

“It should have been a Titans-Juniors final last year if we had not stumbled to Ruemahkytak in the semi-finals and ending up third.

“We will go all out despite this is our first final to meet the Juniors,” he added.

At the other side of the KGS greens, the Santubong Nines, the other semi-final was closely contested between defending champions MH KGS Juniors and Team Harmoni Two, with the former getting the edge, thanks to youngsters Muhammad Hadif Fathely and Nazrul Iman Nasaruddin who edged Mohd Amirul Fadhlan-Lee Kah Ming 2-1 in the four-ball Texas Scramble.

Earlier in the day, the Juniors grabbed a 1-0 lead through Habiib Mushtota Abu Bakar and Fathely Bily who beat Zaharuddin Sabang-Joseph Blandoi 1-0 in the foursomes.

Johari Aman levelled the score 1-1 when he beat Saxen Hii 1-0 in the singles but Andy Chew-Iman Sallahuddin edged Mohd Faizal Mohamat-Haidel Heli 3-2 in the first four-ball to put the Juniors in the lead again.

It was all square again when Kamal Maderi and Hazaman Bunggal pulled Harmoni Two back into the game with a 2-1 win over Abang Al-Qayyoom Abang Sarbini and Talha @ Talhah Affendi in the second four-ball.

“Our youngsters have once again risen to the occasion with their good performances. Saxen (handicap 4) lost as he had to give three strokes to Johari and he lost one down until the last hole.

“Habib and Fathely were struggling in the foursomes until the last hole where they managed to win one up. Iman and Andy won in style to keep us in the game and Nazrul-Hadif are our heroes with the winning point,” said Juniors captain Mohamad Lokman Mustaffa.

“We feel blessed and grateful to have come this far and reach the final for the second consecutive year.

“Titans are no easy opponents and, God willing, we can keep the title again this year,” he added.

Meanwhile, 2019 winners J&J5 will meet Warriors in the Shield Trophy next Sunday after they won 3-2 against Mix-Fit and Si’at Balau respectively in the semi-finals.

The third/fourth placings in this category will be played between Mix-Fit and Si’at Balau.