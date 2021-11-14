Water supply to Betong, Spaoh to resume in stages

KUCHING (Nov 14): The water supply to Betong and Spaoh would resume in stages following the completion of the repair works on the main pipe at Simpang Layar on Friday afternoon.

In a statement yesterday, the Ministry of Utilities said the Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB) would provide information about the situation as well as the status of the water supply from time to time.

“The update will be done through all its (JBALB’s) official communication channels, namely Facebook, Twitter and its website,” said the ministry.

It said together with JBALB, the authorities are committed to stabilising and channelling clean water supply to the consumers in areas affected by the pipe leakage.

“The operation to deliver water supply using mobile tanks have been done comprehensively, covering Betong Hospital, Taman Kenanga Indah, Taman Satria, SMK Spaoh, SM St Augustine, SM Datuk Patinggi Kedit, and areas around Betong that have been identified as eligible for the water supply aid.

“The delivery of water supply to the affected areas has been done using nine units of mobile tanks, namely five from JBALB and the rest contributed by local leaders,” said the ministry, while apologising for the difficulties experienced by the consumers.

It also mentioned an earlier a notice about a planned water supply interruption scheduled on Nov10, from 10am to 8pm.

“This was for the JBALB to carry out a 300mm valve conversion works on the Lubau water treatment plant.

“At the same time, the Pan Borneo Highway contractor was also carrying out pipe connection works at Simpang Layar. However, the contractor was unable to complete the works at the pre-determined time of 8pm, so the works continued on until the next day.

“When the Simpang Layar pipe started operating, a leak was found and the JBALB immediately issued the notice of unplanned water supply disruption.

“JBALB also took immediate measures to provide alternative water supply to those affected (by the leakage,” it said.