Willie supports setting up of joint committee to address soaring fertiliser, pesticide prices

KUCHING (Nov 14): The setting up of a joint committee to study and address the soaring prices of fertiliser and pesticide prices is a quick strategy and proactive action taken by the federal government, said Deputy Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister II Datuk Willie Mongin.

He asserted that the increase in the cost of agricultural inputs without any transparent monitoring by the authorities will be a major obstacle that burdens farmers, gardeners, ranchers and small agricultural entrepreneurs to continue to survive and actively cultivate the land in the long run.

“No one wants to bear the loss and feel pressured due to the crisis of rising agricultural input costs.

“We also do not want the contribution of the agriculture and plantation sector which was an important heritage occupation and backbone of the country’s economy since before (the country’s) independence to sink and vanish abruptly due to the insistence of high start-up cost imbalance compared to crop and farm yields,” he said in a statement yesterday.

As such, Willie expressed his support to the committee’s efforts to introduce initiatives and mechanisms that he deemed as ‘a quick win’ with added value to help farmers, gardeners, farmers and small local agricultural entrepreneurs collectively and comprehensively in the short term as well as in the long run.

He also urged farmers and especially the youths to continue mastering the knowledge, skills and apply the latest techniques in order to increase their competitiveness, productivity and capacity of quality crops and farms.

“I am confident that the agriculture and plantation sector will continue to be relevant and grow positively based on the needs and demands of the country at this time as a major supplier of food and raw materials.

“Therefore, I personally take this crisis seriously. We can’t afford to wait and see. Innovations that integrate technology are the saviour and a step forward to reshape this agricultural input supply chain price scenario,” he said.

In a joint statement by the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries (Mafi) and the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) yesterday, the ministries said a joint committee was set up to address the issue of rising fertiliser and pesticide prices.

Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee and Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the committee is studying proposed actions and solutions as well as other measures to help farmers and small entrepreneurs who are facing the issue of a sudden increase in fertiliser and pesticide prices.

They added that the issue of rising fertiliser and pesticide prices that had cropped up since the Covid-19 pandemic was taken seriously.