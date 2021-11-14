YAST marks significant milestone with new Kuching HQ

KUCHING: Portfolio investment holding company YAST Group has marked a significant milestone in its journey towards global expansion with the opening of its new headquarters in Kuching.

Despite the pandemic having caused multiple lockdowns over the past two years and affecting many businesses in the process, Yast Group was able to overcome these challenges by being flexible and making adjustments to its initial plans.

“If there is one thing we can learn from this great lockdown brought about by Covid-19, it will best be ‘when there is a will, there will always be ways’,” founder and chairlady Esther Law said to The Borneo Post.

“Many have proven that this pandemic is indeed a blessing in disguise, so long as you take a positive and proactive approach towards any circumstances.”

YAST Group, a global business entity that was established in Borneo in 2015, recently laid its physical foundation during a challenging time where movements are restricted and activities are nearly halted, through the setting up of a global fintech ecosystem leveraging the power of emerging technologies under the Partnership as A Service model.

Founded by Law, who is an Anak Sarawak, YAST Group invests for prosperity, develops for sustainability and serves for humanity.

According to Law, the setup of a conducive working space in Kuching, her hometown has always been in the plan and the lockdown advanced this progress into reality.

These two years, Law realised that even without physical travelling, more things could be achieved and done effectively, so long as trust and proper communication channels are being built.

That gave her the confidence to decide to build the conducive working space she has been longing to have.

“With this glocalised hybrid environment, spanning across 5,000 square feet with cozy interior and elegant design, the functionality is to host VVIP and VIP business partners and associates, and to serve as the acceleration, corporatisation, globalisation, and incubation center for YAST Group’s associates from around the world.

“Being a global portfolio investment holding company, YAST Group is identifying unique and potential collaborations that could arise within the region that aligns to the group’s approach to invest for prosperity, develop for sustainability, and serve humanity.”

For instance, one of YAST Group’s founder portfolio investments – Quantum Metal Exchange Inc (listed on OTC Markets as QMEI), co-founded by Law and Dato’ Lim Khong Soon, founder of Quantum Metal Sdn Bhd (Quantum Metal), was established in New York in 2021.

“The acquisition of Quantum Metal, Quantum Metal Capital Inc (New York) by QMEI signifies the journey of corporatisation, digitalisation and globalisation for Quantum Metal.”

Law also detailed the group’s multi-year business plan, revealing that dedicated to the development of international collaboration, YAST Group 1.0 connects with the business entity covering diversified industry sectors.

Through the investment holding entity, YAST Group 2.0 works with partners in establishing companies with high growth potentials globally, enhancing and accelerating the investment and development through synergetic advantages.