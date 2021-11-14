Youth arrested during ‘Op Samseng Jalanan’ in Kuching for performing ‘Superman stunt’

KUCHING (Nov 14): A 21-year-old man was detained by the police during an ‘Op Samseng Jalanan’ operation here last night for performing the ‘Superman stunt’ while riding a motorcycle.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu said the suspect was arrested under Section 42 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

“The suspect was riding a motorcycle lying chest down on its seat with his legs protruding straight back, mimicking the act of (a fictional comic book superhero known as) Superman (flying),” he said in a statement today.

The Op Samseng Jalanan was led by the Head of the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division (BSPT) of the Padawan District Police Headquarters (IPD) ASP Kenny Charles.

The operation, which was carried out from 11pm Saturday to 3.30am this morning, also involved six members of the Padawan IPD BSPT.

“The operation was carried out at two locations, namely Jalan Stephen Yong and Jalan Kuching-Serian. In this operation three individuals were checked and six summons were also issued,” said Alexson.