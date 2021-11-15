Call to demolish wall that blocks road

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 15): The controversial wall erected at Lido Plaza which is blocking public usage of the road reserve is illegal and should be demolished soonest possible, said Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) Supreme Council member Yong Yit Jee.

Yong, who is also a lawyer, said that he had verified with the Penampang District Council (PDC) and the developer and confirmed that the wall is erected illegally as it was never approved by PDC and not built by either PDC or the developer.

“This wall has been blocking public usage of the road reserve entering and exiting Kg Kobusak from Lido Plaza commercial centre and it also caused congestion to the area,” Yong said in a statement on Monday.

“It is baffling why this controversial wall issue has not been resolved even though it has been erected for over six years.”

Yong went to inspect the area following complaints by the shop operators of Lido Plaza. The shop operators also jointly signed a complaint letter to PDC.

He added that the problem is further compounded by the badly managed bin centre. The rubbish communal bins were displaced from the bin centre and trash was scattered all over the road. This is very unsightly and hazardous to the health and environment, affecting the shop operators, public and nearby residents.

“I urge the Penampang District Council to take swift action to demolish the illegal wall and clean the rubbish bin centre frequently so that the public, shop operators and nearby residents can enjoy a clean, safe and healthy environment.”