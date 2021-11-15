Child among 16 Indonesians caught by soldiers trying to enter country illegally

KUCHING (Nov 15): Sixteen Indonesians including a six-year-old boy were ordered to return to their home country after they were intercepted by soldiers trying to enter Malaysia illegally on Saturday.

The First Division Infantry in a statement yesterday said an army patrol team came across the group around 3.30pm along an illegal route at an oil palm plantation in Biawak, Lundu.

“All 16, comprising 11 men aged 19 to 45, four women aged 21 to 39, and a six-year-old boy, were found to be without any valid travel documents.

“They stated that their reason for wanting to enter Malaysia was to seek employment in Sarawak,” it said.

The statement added that after initially being held and questioned, the illegal immigrants were ordered to return to their own country, with a police report also filed at the Lundu police station.

“Security forces are committed to ensuring the country’s sovereignty continues to be preserved against the intrusion of illegal immigrants or any form of cross-border criminal activities that could contribute to the spread of Covid-19,” it said.