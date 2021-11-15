CM receives Sabah Reformation Agenda

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 15): Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sabah on Monday met with Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor to present the Sabah Reformation Agenda which encompasses recommendations on several matters, including the state’s autonomy, economic recovery and implementation of the Malaysia Agreement 1963.

Other issues were on addressing the Covid-19 pandemic, administrative and political reform, State Legislative reform, management of Sabah’s natives as well as management of the state’s security.

PH Sabah leaders PKR Sabah chairperson Datuk Christina Liew, DAP Sabah chairman Datuk Frankie Poon, Amanah Sabah chairman Lahirul Latigu and UPKO president Datuk Seri Panglima Wilfred Madius Tangau in a joint statement said, “In this agenda, PH Sabah submitted recommendations pertaining to the state’s economic recovery to be taken into account in the Sabah Budget 2022 which will be tabled on 3 December 2021.

“This included the establishment of the Sabah Economic Recovery Council and reforms that need to be implemented in the State Legislative Assembly to enable more progressive democratic governance and more effective checks and balances,” they said.

The agenda also included the enactment of the Anti-Hop law, the Area Development Allocation Bill and the establishment of a Special Select Committee to counterbalance each ministry in Sabah.

There are also recommendations to establish a Land Tribunal, a Anak Negeri Justice Department and a Native Land Foundation.

“PH Sabah is of the opinion that the Sabah Reform Agenda is something that is long overdue and should be a common agenda of all political parties and lawmakers whether in the Government or Opposition blocs.

“PH Sabah welcomed the Chief Minister’s commitment and assurance that he will discuss with the coalition parties in the Government to obtain a consensus to jointly fight for and ensure the success of the Sabah Reform Agenda,” they said.

PH Sabah however stressed that the Sabah Reform Agenda is not a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) similar to the one implemented at the Federal Government level.

It is a consensus recommendation for all parties in Sabah to work together to ensure the rights of Sabahans are fought for properly, especially in demanding for the implementation of MA63, autonomy in the state’s health, education, natural resources and transportation as well as internal governance requirements related to immigration, national registration and labor, they said.

PH Sabah also welcomed the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey Kitingan in the meeting and appreciated the same commitment given by him to make the Sabah Reform Agenda a success.