Covid-19: 36-year-old woman with asthma among 12 fatalities in S’wak from Nov 10-14

KUCHING (Nov 15): An asthmatic woman aged 36 was among the 12 Covid-19 fatalities recorded in Sarawak between November 10 to 14, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said.

“The death occured on Nov 12 in Miri Hospital,” the committee said in its daily Covid-19 update today.

Aside from the 36-year-old woman, another five deaths were recorded on that same day including two Brought In Dead (BID) cases to Bau Hospital involving men in their 50s.

One of them was a 55-year-old man with no known history of illnesses while the other was a 50-year-old man who had hypertension, diabetes and dyslipidemia.

The third death on Nov 12 involved a man aged 63 with hypertension, diabetes, dyslipidemia and chronic kidney disease while the fourth death involved an 81-year-old woman with a history of hypertension, diabetes and cancer.

A man aged 67 also passed away on the same day in Miri Hospital. He had comorbidities of hypertension, diabetes and chronic kidney disease.

Meanwhile, a 65-year-old man passed away in Sri Aman on Nov 10. He had a history of hypertension, diabetes, dyslipidemia and chronic kidney disease.

On Nov 11, a man aged 87 with hypertension and diabetes passed away in Marudi Hospital.

There were two deaths recorded on Nov 13, with the first being an 86-year-old man with hypertension, diabetes and heart disease who passed away in the Sarawak General Hospital. The second death was a 59-year-old man with hypertension and diabetes who passed away in Miri.

On Nov 14, there were also two deaths with the first recorded in Sibu Hospital involving a 63-year-old man with no known history of illnesses.

The other was an 86-year-old woman with hypertension, diabetes, chronic kidney disease and heart disease who passed away in Sarikei Hospital.